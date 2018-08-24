Judge grants competency hearing for Campbell man accused of killing his daughter
CAMPBELL — Judge Patrick Cunning of Campbell Municipal Court has granted a request for a competency hearing for Marc Anthony Flora, 29, of Campbell, who is accused of killing his infant daughter Aug. 18.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2016 11:13 a.m.
Judge grants second competency hearing for man charged with trying to strangle corrections officer
- August 8, 2018 1:20 p.m.
Ohio man accused of killing wife found incompetent for trial
- August 17, 2018 10:15 a.m.
UPDATE | Bond set at $500K for man accused of killing daughter
- May 9, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Man ruled competent to stand trial in ’15 murder
- April 5, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Sister, daughter, talk of slain woman in freezer case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.