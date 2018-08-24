Judge grants competency hearing for Campbell man accused of killing his daughter


August 24, 2018 at 12:24p.m.

CAMPBELL — Judge Patrick Cunning of Campbell Municipal Court has granted a request for a competency hearing for Marc Anthony Flora, 29, of Campbell, who is accused of killing his infant daughter Aug. 18.

