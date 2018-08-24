Hurricane Lane barrels toward Hawaii with torrential rains
HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Lane barreled toward Hawaii today, dumping torrential rains that caused flooding on the Big Island as people stocked up on supplies and piled sandbags to shield oceanfront businesses against the increasingly violent surf.
The Category 2 storm was expected to turn west Saturday before reaching the islands and skirting Oahu – the state’s most populated island. Even without making a direct hit, the system threatened to bring a huge storm surge, high wind and heavy rain, forecasters said.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in this forecast,” warned Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long, explaining that the rain would continue for the next two to three days. “We hope all citizens are heeding the warning that local officials are putting out.”
On Oahu, gusts rattled windows and roofs in Honolulu’s hillside neighborhood of Nuuanu overnight and scattered tree branches, palm fronds and at least one electrical line across roadways.
A brush fire on the island of Maui forced the relocation of a hurricane shelter in Lahaina as nearby residents were evacuated.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2018 1:36 p.m.
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
- August 23, 2018 10:52 a.m.
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
- August 24, 2018 midnight
Hurricane Lane drenches Hawaii
- August 23, 2018 midnight
PEOPLE IN HAWAII BRACE FOR HURRICANE
- August 6, 2018 4:56 p.m.
2 tropical storms gaining force off Mexico’s coast
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.