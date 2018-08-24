Grant awards

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced $545,114 in federal grant awards to the Youngstown, Bazetta and Howland fire departments.

The Youngstown Fire Department received $386,364 for vehicle acquisition, the Bazetta Fire Department received $103,894 for operations and safety and the Howland Fire Department received $54,856 for operations and safety.

The money comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

“The funding from these grants will help provide the necessary resources to equip and train our firefighters so they can meet the needs of their departments and our community,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said.

Man faces charges

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to reports of a fight on Hillman Way on Wednesday.

The victim told police that Adam Maloney, 24, of Boardman, began sending her threatening text messages in the early hours of Wednesday. He called the victim and drank from a bottle of bleach, according to the police report.

The victim, her sister and child went to the apartment she shared with Maloney, where an argument ensued. She told police Maloney punched the TV, shoved her and threatened to kill her. He then drove away. The victim’s sister confirmed these events to police.

Police arrested Maloney on charges of domestic violence and criminal trespass, and he was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Safety committee

YOUNGSTOWN

City council’s safety committee recommended Thursday the full legislative body declare a 1952 firetruck as a surplus vehicle and seek proposals to buy it.

The American LaFrance open-cab diesel-powered truck hasn’t been used by the department for at least five years and is sitting in a storage garage, fire Chief Barry Finley said.

Before that, it was used for years for parades and during firefighter funeral processions.

While the city needed to advertise the truck’s sale and sell it for the highest price, Finley said he has a $10,000 offer from a Maryland firetruck collector to buy the vehicle.

Roads to close

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed from about 7 a.m. to noon Sunday for the annual Panerathon, which begins at the Covelli Centre: Price Road, Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, West Glacier Drive, West Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.

