Neighbor’s report results in grandpa’s domestic violence arrest

Grandpa accused of abusing child in the front yard, neighbor reports

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police were sent to Argyle Avenue after a neighbor accused a grandfather of abusing his grandson in the front yard.

A witness, who was inside the house during the incident, told police that the child, whose age was not listed in a police report, was riding a motorized bike without a helmet or shoes. When the grandfather, Ricky Raymond, 55, of Boardman, saw his grandson riding the bike without permission or proper safety equipment, he disciplined him.

The witness did not see Raymond discipline the victim, but she saw the victim enter the house crying, she said.

The victim confirmed the witness’s account and told police that Raymond “paddled his backside.”

But the neighbor who reported the incident told police he was in his yard when he heard Raymond and the victim arguing loudly. He said he saw Raymond punch the victim twice in the head, knocking him down. The neighbor separated Raymond and the victim, according to the statement he gave police.

Raymond was arrested on charges of domestic violence. Police discovered that he had a prior domestic-violence conviction. Raymond is in the Mahoning County jail.