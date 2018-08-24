Father pleads not guilty in baby’s death

Associated Press

MEDINA

An Ohio man whose 6-month-old daughter died after she was found unresponsive in a hot car last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Christopher Stewart entered his plea Thursday in county court. The 22-year-old Lodi man was indicted this week.

Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive July 14 in a car in Ray Mellert Park. They said the baby was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.