Father pleads not guilty in baby’s death


August 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

MEDINA

An Ohio man whose 6-month-old daughter died after she was found unresponsive in a hot car last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Christopher Stewart entered his plea Thursday in county court. The 22-year-old Lodi man was indicted this week.

Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive July 14 in a car in Ray Mellert Park. They said the baby was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000