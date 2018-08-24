Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex-abuse charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex-abuse charge.
The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden was arrested this morning in Brooklyn.
WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July.
Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner and is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 6, 2016 midnight
- September 10, 2016 midnight
Director: CDC nearly ‘out of money’ to fight Zika
- February 6, 2017 8:38 p.m.
Pa. man arrested on child sex-abuse charges
- March 13, 2017 12:08 p.m.
2 Penn St. ex-administrators plead guilty in sex abuse case
- May 25, 2018 8:56 a.m.
UPDATE | Weinstein arraigned on rape, other sex charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.