Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex-abuse charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex-abuse charge.

The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden was arrested this morning in Brooklyn.

WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July.

Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner and is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.