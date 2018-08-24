Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex-abuse charge


August 24, 2018 at 12:30p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex-abuse charge.

The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden was arrested this morning in Brooklyn.

WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July.

Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner and is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

