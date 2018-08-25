Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint starts at 10


August 24, 2018 at 9:59p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

An OVI checkpoint starts in a few minutes and runs through 2 a.m. Saturday at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Additionally, officers from participating task force agencies will conduct saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend, the Mahoning County OVI Task Force reported in a press release.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impared drivers. The saturation patrols are conducted to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, the task force says.

