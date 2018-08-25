Comcast, Fox reach agreement to keep Big Ten Net on cable
Associated Press
Comcast and the Fox Networks Group announced they have reached an agreement for the cable carrier to continue to make the Big Ten Network available to its customers.
The companies announced today they also agreed Comcast will carry all Big Ten games that are shown on Fox's all-sports network, FS1.
The standoff between the two companies threatened to leave Comcast customers in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin without cable access to some of their teams' games.
Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia will also continue to get BTN.
Comcast customers outside Big Ten states can access the BTN in a premium package of channels.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 20, 2018 midnight
Fox: With Comcast out, Disney could move in
- July 30, 2017 midnight
Why you still can’t ditch your cable box
- July 19, 2018 10:20 a.m.
In the battle for Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast blinks
- August 6, 2016 midnight
- December 14, 2017 midnight
As net neutrality vote nears, some brace for a long fight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.