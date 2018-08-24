Columbus police ID woman, officer in fatal shooting
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police have released the identities of a woman fatally shot inside an unmarked police vehicle and the officer who killed her.
City police say 30-year veteran Andrew Mitchell was addressing prostitution complaints Thursday morning when he took 23-year-old Donna Castleberry into custody. Police say Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand with a knife during an altercation inside the vehicle, prompting Mitchell to fire multiple shots.
Castleberry died at a hospital. Mitchell was hospitalized for his wound.
A judge issued an arrest warrant for Castleberry on Tuesday when she failed to appear for sentencing on a misdemeanor soliciting charge in Franklin County Municipal Court.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 25, 2017 midnight
Woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner
- December 7, 2017 1:27 p.m.
Ohio SWAT officer cleared in fatal shooting of hostage-taker
- June 22, 2018 10:05 a.m.
Pa. drive-by shooting leaves woman dead, 3 teenagers wounded
- June 22, 2018 1:05 p.m.
Police say 2 dead in Ohio suburb after officer shoots man
- March 24, 2017 7:05 p.m.
No grand jury charges in fatal police shooting of Ohio man
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.