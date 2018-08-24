Columbus police ID woman, officer in fatal shooting


August 24, 2018 at 8:15p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police have released the identities of a woman fatally shot inside an unmarked police vehicle and the officer who killed her.

City police say 30-year veteran Andrew Mitchell was addressing prostitution complaints Thursday morning when he took 23-year-old Donna Castleberry into custody. Police say Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand with a knife during an altercation inside the vehicle, prompting Mitchell to fire multiple shots.

Castleberry died at a hospital. Mitchell was hospitalized for his wound.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Castleberry on Tuesday when she failed to appear for sentencing on a misdemeanor soliciting charge in Franklin County Municipal Court.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000