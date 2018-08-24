Blitz Live — 6:30 tonight on your phone wherever you are! Scores. Analysis. History. More.
Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service — it’s the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.
Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?
Wherever you are — join 5,000 other fans at Blitz Live football on your phone vindy.com http://vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 28, 2017 2:08 p.m.
- October 26, 2017 12:19 p.m.
Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Week 10 rundown
- August 24, 2017 2:40 p.m.
Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Week 1 rundown
- September 28, 2017 11:24 a.m.
Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Week 6 rundown
- November 1, 2017 11:33 a.m.
Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Special Postseason Edition
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.