Austintown PD seeks tip on trio that robbed Five Guys Burgers

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Police are looking for tips to help help them find out who robbed an Austintown restaurant last weekend.

Three men allegedly held up the Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Route 46 Saturday night.

The suspects, who had guns, are described as three black males all being in about their mid-twenties.

To provide information call the tip line at 330-270-5108.

Tips will remain anonymous and confidential.