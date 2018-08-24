Austintown cops arrest two women 'ready to play'
AUSTINTOWN
Officers arrested two Youngstown women for soliciting sex at an Austintown business on Seventy-Six Drive Wednesday night.
After making initial contact via an online advertisement titled “Ready to Play?!” officers were dispatched to Super 8 Motel in Austintown for a meet-up with Mylindsie Allison, 28, of Mabel Street, and Amber Boerio, 25, of East Dewey Avenue.
Boerio and Allison are charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.
Allison was additionally charged with criminal trespassing.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 1, 2016 midnight
Sex, drugs and an undercover cop
- September 28, 2016 3:02 p.m.
Women busted for soliciting sex and having drugs at an Austintown hotel
- December 21, 2017 11:33 a.m.
Police say prolific advertiser arrested for soliciting sex
- July 25, 2018 10:33 a.m.
Austintown police make another prostitution arrest
- August 31, 2016 1:37 p.m.
Two Cleveland women arrested for soliciting undercover cop
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.