Austintown cops arrest two women 'ready to play'


August 24, 2018 at 12:01p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested two Youngstown women for soliciting sex at an Austintown business on Seventy-Six Drive Wednesday night.

After making initial contact via an online advertisement titled “Ready to Play?!” officers were dispatched to Super 8 Motel in Austintown for a meet-up with Mylindsie Allison, 28, of Mabel Street, and Amber Boerio, 25, of East Dewey Avenue.

Boerio and Allison are charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Allison was additionally charged with criminal trespassing.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000