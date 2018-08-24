Austintown cops arrest two women 'ready to play'

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested two Youngstown women for soliciting sex at an Austintown business on Seventy-Six Drive Wednesday night.

After making initial contact via an online advertisement titled “Ready to Play?!” officers were dispatched to Super 8 Motel in Austintown for a meet-up with Mylindsie Allison, 28, of Mabel Street, and Amber Boerio, 25, of East Dewey Avenue.

Boerio and Allison are charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Allison was additionally charged with criminal trespassing.