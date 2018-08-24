AP-NORC Poll: Low marks for Trump, except on the economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump continues to receive poor marks from a majority of Americans on his overall job performance, even as he enjoys relatively good assessments of his handling of the economy.

A new poll released today by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's work as president, compared with 38 percent who approve.

Trump's approval rating has been largely stable over the course of his presidency.

Ratings of Trump among all Americans are equally dim on a host of issues, including immigration and health care, even as the president continues to receive high marks from his base of Republican supporters.

Trump receives his best marks from the public on the economy: 51 percent say they approve of his handling of the economy, more than the share who approve of his performance on any other issue.

Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans approve of the president on economic policy.

And while Democrats are far more likely to express disapproval, 23 percent do approve of the president on the issue. That's a far greater share than the 7 percent of Democrats who approve of the job he's doing overall.