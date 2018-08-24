Accused double car thief arrested
GIRARD
The man accused of stealing a car on South State Street after he threatened a business owner at gunpoint Wednesday was arrested in New Castle, Pa., on Thursday, after he is accused of stealing another car.
Police said Thomas Kuhn took a black Pontiac G6, the same make and model as the car stolen in Girard. He allegedly left the scene of an accident with the ablck car and was driving without a license.
Both cars were recovered, police said.
Kuhn faces multiple cahrges, including aggravate robbery and kidnapping.
