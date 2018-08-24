The 2018 Greatest Golfer Music Video



Published August 24, 2018 at 3:05 p.m.
Updated August 24, 2018 at 3:09 p.m.

The 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley is complete.

Watch some great Youngstown golf backed by some great Youngstown music.

Click here to enjoy the 2018 Greatest Golfer music video with help from Rick Deak of The Vindys.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000