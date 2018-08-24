The 2018 Greatest Golfer Music Video
The 2018 Greatest Golfer of the Valley is complete.
Watch some great Youngstown golf backed by some great Youngstown music.
Click here to enjoy the 2018 Greatest Golfer music video with help from Rick Deak of The Vindys.
