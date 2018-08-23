METRO DIGEST || Warren man charged in injuries to infant boy

Warren man charged in injuries to baby boy

WARREN

A city man was indicted Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges of felony child endangering and felonious assault related to injuries last January to a boy about 2 months old.

Charles R. Ellis, 36, of Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and taken to the Trumbull County jail.

A Warren police report says a Warren police detective was called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron Jan. 16 because the boy had suffered a major injury.

If convicted, Ellis could get more than 20 years in prison.

Child rape sentence

WARREN

Joshua A. Worthy, 27, of Mason Street in Niles was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to raping a 5-year-old boy.

After a woman reported the rape in July 2017, Worthy admitted to the offense, Niles police said.

Atty. Blair to represent Trumbull engineer

WARREN

Atty. Matt Blair has been hired to serve as legal counsel to Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer Randy Smith, replacing Atty. Jim Brutz, who recently retired. Blair, who also represents Smith in his duties as county engineer, will earn $2,000 per month in his new duties.

Driver gets 3 citations, passenger charged

BOARDMAN

Township police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired plates Tuesday evening that resulted in citations being filed against the driver and a drug charge for his passenger.

The driver said he did not have his driver’s license on him and gave a false name, according to police reports.

When police searched the vehicle, they discovered an Ohio identification card for Aron Toole, 39, of Campbell, who appeared to be the driver. When confronted with this information, Toole admitted he used his brother’s name because his license is suspended, the report said.

Further investigation revealed one of the passengers in the vehicle had an active warrant for her arrest in Trumbull County. When police asked if she had anything sharp on her, Jennifer Dunbar, 29, of McDonald, stated she had a syringe in her pocket. Toole was released on traffic citations for driving under suspension, providing false information to avoid a citation, and having expired plates.

Dunbar was arrested on a charge of possession of drug-abuse instruments. After police issued Dunbar a summons for the charge, she was transferred to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Death penalty trial of Sean Clemens delayed

WARREN

The capital murder trial of Sean Clemens has been postponed to Feb. 7 after the assignment of a new lead defense attorney.

Clemens, 33, of Church Hill Hubbard Road in Liberty Township is charged with the April 24, 2017, aggravated murder and robbery of Jane Larue Brown, 84, in her Church Hill Hubbard Road home. If convicted of certain charges, Clemens could get the death penalty.

Clemens’ lead attorney, Matt Pentz of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, retired recently. It prompted Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to ask Atty. Gregory Meyers of the public defender’s office to become the lead attorney. Meyers agreed.