YOUNGSTOWN

Steward Health is hosting job fairs for Northside Regional Medical Center employees today and Sept. 6.

The events run from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

At today’s event, Steward reported more than 150 employees had already turned out shortly after 11 a.m. About 40 employers are represented.

Participants include Steward’s other locations in the area, as well as other hospital systems, nursing homes and other health care companies. Among the participants are Meridian HealthCare, Vibra HealthCare, Summa Health, Shepherd of the Valley, Continuing Healthcare Solutions, UPMC and Mercy Health.

A Steward representative said Steward has about 200 job openings at its local facilities.

The health care company last week announced Northside would permanently close on Sept. 20. The closure will affect 468 employees, according to Steward.

The job fair is in Medical Office Building A. Employees must present their ID badge and are asked to bring copies of their resume.