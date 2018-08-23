Recent flooding does not qualify for state aid
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Flooding that occurred nearly two weeks ago in parts of Boardman, Poland and Struthers did not meet the state’s criteria for emergency aid.
Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County’s Emergency Management Agency, led a survey of 416 homes and businesses along more than 70 county streets affected by the Aug. 10 flooding.
The floods wreaked havoc in Boardman, with cars stranded on South Avenue and high water levels at the Southern Park Mall.
O’Hara submitted the results of the survey to the state EMA, which determined the event did not qualify for relief in the form of low-interest Small Business Association loans.
O’Hara has reached out to various volunteer organizations that may be able to help affected residents, but he said he has nothing concrete at this time.
He advised residents to call 211, which may be able to connect them with resources on a case-by-case basis.
O’Hara stressed that obtaining the proper flood insurance and a sewer-backup rider is the best first line of defense for residents in flood-prone areas.
