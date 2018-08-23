POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 16

Assault: A Poland Village Boulevard man told officers he had been assaulted while he was in the 8100 block of North Lima Road. He was not injured, however.

Aug. 19

Identity fraud: A Dobbins Road man learned that his personal information had been stolen.

Aug. 20

Criminal damaging: A New Castle Road man reported damage to his vehicle’s ignition system, evidently after someone may have tried to steal the car.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 16

Domestic violence: Tyler M. Berena, 26, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, surrendered on a domestic-violence charge, related to an Aug. 14 situation in which his girlfriend alleged Berena forcefully grabbed her left arm during an argument that started when she reportedly had refused to go outside to have a cigarette with him.

Employee theft: Jarod L. Lanzo, 20, of Sharon Drive, Boardman, faced a felony-theft charge after an official with Game Stop, 813 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged Lanzo stole an undisclosed sum of money from the business largely by ringing up false returns and improperly placing money on in-store credit cards.

Theft: Zackary T. Plante, 28, of Tiffany Boulevard, Boardman, was charged with stealing drill and saw kits from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Theft: A man reportedly stole 10 grocery items from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Menacing: An employee with The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run Place, alleged a former patient called and made a series of implied threats after having been discharged because of reported behavioral problems.

Theft: Police were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to book Sesselpius L. Taylor, 40, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, on warrants charging him with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property, related to a May 24 break-in at a Tippecanoe Road home in which numerous items that included a washing machine and dryer, two TVs and clothing were taken.

Voyeurism: A Red Tail Hawk Drive woman called 911 to report that a man age 25 to 30 had tapped on and stared at the victim through her living-room window.

Theft: Police charged Caitlin L. Wallace of Terrace Drive, Boardman, after alleging Wallace, 23, had intentionally failed to self-scan about $28 worth of food and drinks while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Brian A. Howell, 56, of Mayflower Drive, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $56 worth of groceries from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Aug. 17

Arrest: Officers took Sean D. McJunkin, 41, into custody at his Romaine Avenue home upon discovering the Boardman man was wanted on a Butler Township, Pa., warrant.

Burglary: Authorities arrested Fredrick R. Fleming, 52, at his Sierra Madre Trail residence on a burglary warrant. The township man was accused of entering a nearby resident’s home Aug. 9 and removing a laptop computer and a 39-inch flat-screen TV.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Boardman girl was charged with the crime after her mother alleged the teen had struck her face during an argument that apparently started when the girl was asked to take the family dog outdoors.

Identity fraud: A Tam-o-Shanter Drive man who checked his credit score reported having found two credit-card accounts on the report that were not his.

Criminal mischief: Someone painted obscene words and images on playground equipment at Market Street Elementary School, 5555 Market St.

Theft: A Youngstown woman noticed her wallet that contained $450 was missing after she had patronized a Southern Park Mall store.

Identity fraud: A Halbert Drive woman told police she was pressured into providing her Social Security number to a caller claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service who reportedly said her account would be suspended unless she paid $90,000 in income taxes she supposedly owed in Texas.

Misuse of a credit card: A Lemans Drive woman discovered that about $2,000 worth of unauthorized withdrawals had been made against her bank account.

Robbery: A man staying at a Market Street motel alleged a man and a woman shoved the accuser and stole from him two fishing poles and his identification card.

Theft: Three women reportedly took six pairs of women’s jeans and other merchandise from Walmart, resulting in a $481 loss.

Domestic violence: Lamont Butler of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, faced a charge after his girlfriend alleged Butler, 20, choked her when the accuser refused to allow him to see a number on her iPhone.

Aug. 18

Citation: Officers at a Market Street checkpoint handed a minor-misdemeanor citation to Jambrea N. Green, 23, of Arbor Circle, Liberty, charging her with having an open contained of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Arrest: Police in the 7000 block of Market Street took into custody Savon E. Young, 25, of Park Avenue, Youngstown, who was charged with public indecency. A worker with a Boardman-Poland Road jewelry store reported a man fitting Young’s description had exposed himself to her before fleeing.

Breaking and entering: Someone in the 3100 block of Traymore Drive broke a latch off a shed door before removing a snow blower, a lawn mower and a rototiller.

Theft: The landlord of a home in the 200 block of Charles Avenue alleged that before moving, a tenant stole a $500 gas stove.

Citation: Members of an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force on Market Street cited Cynthia A. Zigler-Clark, 51, of Cornell Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Jeremy C. Bell, 32, of Trotter Drive, Boardman, after his grandmother alleged that during an argument, Bell tossed and shattered a glass object, causing a piece to strike and leave a deep cut on her right shin.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Howard Street resulted in a charge of operating a vehicle impaired against Angel L. McQueen of Howard, Youngstown. McQueen, 40, had a 0.116 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft: A Niles man noticed $500 missing from a safe he had at a Beechwood Drive residence.

Theft: A Poland woman noticed her purse missing after she had accidentally left it at a Doral Drive grocery store.

Arrest: A Mahoning County sheriff’s deputy arrested then handed Jason A. Vantell, 45, to township authorities. Vantell, of West Glen Drive, Boardman, was booked on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired and refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.

Aug. 19

Arrest: Poland Village police relinquished to Boardman authorities custody of Louis R. Canada, 36, who listed addresses on Lee Run Road in Poland and Woodhurst Drive in Austintown, and who faced an inducing-panic charge. A man was found unconscious and slumped over a table Aug. 10 at a McClurg Road restaurant before paramedics gave him a dose of naloxone to reverse or block the effects of opioids and took him to an area hospital, a report showed.

Assault: Officers responded to a possible fight at a Midlothian Boulevard gas station, where they filed a simple-assault charge against Amber M. Boerio, 25, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown. A city man alleged Boerio had gotten out of her vehicle, then punched his face through the open window of his car.

Arrest: Authorities answered a call pertaining to a suspicious man at a Market Street fast-food restaurant before taking into custody Jeffrey L. Long, 52, of Chatham Lane, Youngstown. He was wanted on a New Castle, Pa., warrant charging larceny.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole one package each of hamburgers and hot dogs from Dollar General, 5953 South Ave.

Menacing: A Shelby Road man alleged a neighbor has made a series of threatening and harassing statements to him.

Citation: A traffic stop near Market Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Miesha D. Johnson, 30, of Braddock, Pa., with having a bag of suspected marijuana in her vehicle.

Identity fraud: A worker for a Doral Drive big-box store reported someone had stolen her wallet from her jacket before the victim discovered a debit card was used to make two fraudulent charges. The card also was used in an unsuccessful effort to withdraw $100 from an area automated teller machine, a report showed.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Market Street, police charged Andrew J. Rotunno of Paxton Road, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Just before his arrest, Rotunno, 38, registered a 0.093 blood-alcohol content, a report said. The intoxication limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Aug. 20

Arrest: Authorities took custody of Thomas J. Woods, 44, of West Como Street, Struthers, who was charged with a felony count of violating a protection order after an Aug. 12 incident in which a Moyer Avenue woman alleged Woods had called her, in violation of the order.

Attempted burglary: A woman returned to her West Western Reserve Road home and found pry marks and shattered glass to her front door after someone had apparently tried to break in.

Burglary: To a home in the 6100 block of Mill Creek Boulevard via a rear window. Nothing was missing, however, likely because a dog scared the intruder, a report said.

Theft: The front license plate was removed from a vehicle at Southern Park Mall.

Arrest: Police responded to a report of a vehicular crash with possible injuries in the 600 block of Afton Avenue, then charged Anthony Sebastian, 52, with operating a vehicle impaired. Sebastian, of Gertrude Avenue, Boardman, refused to provide urine or blood samples, authorities said.

Assault: Police received information that a 6-year-old Sandusky child had been grabbed by the arm at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Glenwood Avenue. The child had no visible injuries, though, a report said.

Drugs: While providing assistance at a Carter Circle apartment, officers cited Michael Moore, 20, of Carter Circle, Boardman, after alleging having found a mason jar on the floor that contained suspected marijuana.

Assault: A Boardman woman alleged a Meadowbrook Avenue man, 18, grabbed her shirt and pushed her backward when the accuser confronted him because she felt the teen was spending inappropriate amounts of time with her 13-year-old daughter.

Aug. 21

Domestic violence: Charles R. Kelly Jr., 48, of Amherst Avenue, Boardman, faced a felony charge after a woman alleged that during an argument, Kelly punched her mouth, resulting in severe swelling to the accuser’s upper lip. The charge was elevated because of a prior conviction on an abduction charge, a report stated.