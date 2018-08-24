Opening statements today for man charged with killing stepmom
YOUNGSTOWN
Robert Jarrell came home from work late July 7, 2015, and thought it was odd that the dog did not greet him as usual.
He sat down at his kitchen table with a can of pop and the dog emerged from the living room. He walked in to follow the dog and saw his wife, Tina, kneeling on the floor, her head and arm resting on a couch, her face in a pool of blood.
“I screamed, ‘Tina, Tina, Tina’ but I didn’t see no movement,” he testified Thursday in the trial of his son, James Jarrell, who is charged with killing Tina Jarrell, his stepmother.
Opening statements began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of James Jarrell, 36, charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in the stabbing death of Tina Jarrell, 55, in her Wellington Avenue home.
Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 23, 2018 11:36 a.m.
Lawyer says Jarrell is culpable, but not for aggravated murder
- August 23, 2018 9:26 a.m.
Opening statements today in Jarrell trial
- August 21, 2018 9:38 a.m.
Trial in son's stabbing death of mother begins
- November 6, 2017 9:39 a.m.
Competency evaluation set for aggravated murder suspect
- August 22, 2018 12:03 p.m.
Jurors back in murder case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.