Opening statements today for man charged with killing stepmom

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert Jarrell came home from work late July 7, 2015, and thought it was odd that the dog did not greet him as usual.

He sat down at his kitchen table with a can of pop and the dog emerged from the living room. He walked in to follow the dog and saw his wife, Tina, kneeling on the floor, her head and arm resting on a couch, her face in a pool of blood.

“I screamed, ‘Tina, Tina, Tina’ but I didn’t see no movement,” he testified Thursday in the trial of his son, James Jarrell, who is charged with killing Tina Jarrell, his stepmother.

Opening statements began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of James Jarrell, 36, charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in the stabbing death of Tina Jarrell, 55, in her Wellington Avenue home.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.