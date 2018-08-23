Building Neighborhoods of Youngstown celebrates opening of new offices downtown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Building Neighborhoods of Youngstown, a new nonprofit neighborhood revitalization organization, celebrated the opening of its headquarters in downtown Youngstown on Wednesday.

Darrell Harrison, executive director of BNOY, said the organization would focus on revitalizing houses rather than demolishing them; and helping individuals in unsafe living conditions find safe, permanent housing.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Jeff Limbian, the city law director; Basia Adamczak, 7th Ward councilwoman; and Julius Oliver, 1st Ward councilman; attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The organization is partnering with Interfaith Home Maintenance Service, Ohio Living Park Vista and collaborating with the city’s department of Property Code Enforcement and Demolition.

Earl Minotti, living on the East Side, is the organization’s first client. He said BNOY is helping him determine if he’s eligible for financial assistance to re-do the 90-year-old wiring in his house.

Minotti said that despite his back, he hopes to volunteer with the group to thank it for helping him.

Tanya Rhodes, BNOY’s community involvement director, said the group currently can only offer services to low-to-moderate income individuals based on salary caps determined by the department of Housing and Urban Development, but in the future she hopes the group will have the opportunity to serve both poor and middle class clients.