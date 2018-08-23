Neighbor's complaint sends grandpa to jail for domestic violence
BOARDMAN
Township police were dispatched to Argyle Avenue after a neighbor alleged a grandfather abused a child in the front yard, according to police reports.
A witness told police that she was inside the house and saw the victim’s grandfather, Ricky Raymond, 55, of Boardman, discipline the victim for riding a bike without permission or proper safety equipment. The victim entered the house crying.
The victim told police that Raymond “paddled his back side.”
The neighbor told police that he was in his yard and heard Raymond and the victim arguing. He witnessed Raymond punch the victim twice on the back of the head, knocking him down. The neighbor then separated Raymond and the victim, according to the statement he gave police.
Raymond, who has a previous domestic violence conviction, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He was transported to Mahoning County Jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- January 20, 2017 12:11 p.m.
Boardman man faces domestic-violence charge
- April 16, 2018 10:27 a.m.
Warren PD probing child endangering complaints
- October 30, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Man faces kidnapping charges after domestic dispute
- April 12, 2017 midnight
POLICE CALLS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.