Neighbor's complaint sends grandpa to jail for domestic violence

BOARDMAN

Township police were dispatched to Argyle Avenue after a neighbor alleged a grandfather abused a child in the front yard, according to police reports.

A witness told police that she was inside the house and saw the victim’s grandfather, Ricky Raymond, 55, of Boardman, discipline the victim for riding a bike without permission or proper safety equipment. The victim entered the house crying.

The victim told police that Raymond “paddled his back side.”

The neighbor told police that he was in his yard and heard Raymond and the victim arguing. He witnessed Raymond punch the victim twice on the back of the head, knocking him down. The neighbor then separated Raymond and the victim, according to the statement he gave police.

Raymond, who has a previous domestic violence conviction, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He was transported to Mahoning County Jail.