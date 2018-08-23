Jury says Floyd dealt heroin and fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury found a Hopkins Road man guilty of trafficking in heroin and fentanyl.

Corey Floyd, 39, faced the charges in connection with a July 2016 raid at his house that turned up 13 grams each of heroin and fentanyl along with a handgun.

The detective who led the case testified Wednesday that Floyd had scales, sifters and masks in his home that were consistent with “upper-level” drug dealing.

A 2005 federal conviction in a drug case made it illegal for Floyd to possess a firearm. He served 63 months in that case.

Judge John M. Durkin accepted the jury’s verdict today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.