HomeGoods thanks project supporters

LORDSTOWN

HomeGoods released a statement Wednesday thanking supporters of the project after the passage Tuesday of a referendum on zone changes that were approved for HomeGoods to build a $170 million distribution center in the village.

“While the final results from the Trumbull County Board of Elections remain unofficial, we are very pleased with the current reported outcome of the referendum. We wish to thank all of those who have supported our project, both in Lordstown and the greater Mahoning Valley area,” said HomeGoods spokeswoman Erika Tower. “We are excited about our plans to develop the distribution center and the resulting jobs for the people in this region. We would like to reiterate our commitment to being a respectful neighbor and member of the community and the region.”

Brown, Ryan urge approval of grant

LORDSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Wednesday urged the U.S. Department of Labor to approve a grant that would benefit workers affected by layoffs at the General Motors Lordstown plant.

Brown and Ryan shared a letter they sent to Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, urging approval of a National Dislocated Worker Grant application submitted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“GM’s announcement that it would lay off the second shift at the Lordstown plant comes just over a year after GM laid off the third shift, or 1,200 workers, at the same facility. GM is the primary employer in the region, and the elimination of nearly 3,000 jobs at the plant over the last two years will have significant economic consequences for the Northeast region of Ohio,” the letter stated. “A National Dislocated Worker Grant will be critical to ensuring the Lordstown community and Northeast Ohio have the resources they need to help the affected workers get the workforce training and job placement services they need to find new jobs.”

Ford recalls electric car power cables

DETROIT

Ford is recalling the charging cords for more than 50,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars in North America because they could cause fires in electrical outlets.

The company says the 120-volt cords came with certain 2012 through 2015 Focus electrics and some 2013 through 2015 Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrids.

Ford says plugging the cords into outlets that aren’t on a dedicated circuit or are on damaged, worn or corroded circuits could cause wall outlets to overheat.

The company says it has reports of four fires involving C-Max cords, but no injuries. In three of the fires, owners used extension cords, which Ford says it tells owners not to do. In the fourth fire, Ford says the cause was inconclusive but it does not believe the blaze was related to the cord.

Dealers will replace the cords with ones that can sense high temperatures and shut off charging if necessary. Owners will be notified by letters starting next week.

Ford says owners can keep using the original cords but should follow owners-manual instructions that spell out requirements for wall outlets.

Staff/wire reports