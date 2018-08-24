Hoerig tells judge she's very sick but objects to delay of murder trial

WARREN

There was plenty of discussion about moving the trial date back in the Claudia Hoerig murder case during a hearing today, in part because Hoerig told the judge she is having problems with dizziness, but she refused to allow the case to be reset to January.

In the end, Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court left open the possibility that the case will be pushed back, but for now it’s still set for Sept. 17.

Hoerig is charged with killing her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home in March 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil. Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and numerous federal officials spent years working to get Hoerig returned to Trumbull County to face trial.

One of her attorneys, David Rouzzo, suggested he would like more time to respond to a report the defense team recently received from a crash reconstructionist from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rouzzo filed a motion Thursday asking Judge Logan to approve the hiring of a crime-scene consultant to assist in Hoerig’s defense, apparently because of the reconstructionist report. It’s unknown why a reconstruction report was written.

