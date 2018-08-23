Former Pa. Boy Scout leader admits sexually assaulting 3 scouts
CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a former Boy Scout leader in Pennsylvania has admitted he sexually assaulted three scouts over a number of years.
Stephen Piller could face more than five years in state prison when he’s sentenced in December. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
The 51-year-old Catasauqua man pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of indecent assault as part of a plea deal with Lehigh County prosecutors, who dropped a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Authorities say the assaults happened at Piller’s home and at Camp Trexler, a Boy Scout facility in Monroe County.
Piller was a scoutmaster affiliated with the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2018 1:05 p.m.
Ohio Boy Scouts leader gets 8 years for sexually abusing boy
- May 2, 2018 10:40 a.m.
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
- April 28, 2017 11:26 a.m.
Ohio Boy Scouts leader suspected of raping teen is indicted
- January 17, 2018 12:52 p.m.
Ex-Pa. volleyball coach gets jail time for sexting teens
- August 11, 2017 3:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania man accused in costume party rape case pleads guilty in deal
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.