Former Pa. Boy Scout leader admits sexually assaulting 3 scouts


August 23, 2018 at 1:57p.m.

CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a former Boy Scout leader in Pennsylvania has admitted he sexually assaulted three scouts over a number of years.

Stephen Piller could face more than five years in state prison when he’s sentenced in December. He also will have to register as a sex offender.

The 51-year-old Catasauqua man pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of indecent assault as part of a plea deal with Lehigh County prosecutors, who dropped a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Authorities say the assaults happened at Piller’s home and at Camp Trexler, a Boy Scout facility in Monroe County.

Piller was a scoutmaster affiliated with the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

