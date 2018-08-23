Fight reported

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to a call on Ferncliff Avenue regarding a fight early Wednesday.

The victim told police when she picked up her children from the residence of her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Tomlin, they started arguing, according to police reports.

According to the victim, Tomlin flicked a lit cigarette toward the victim’s right ear and punched her in the nose.

Witnesses told police they saw Tomlin and the victim pushing each other but did not see him punch the victim.

She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus for treatment. Medical staff later informed police the victim’s nose was broken.

Police arrested Tomlin on an assault charge and took him to the Mahoning County jail. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 5:30 p.m. today in Mahoning County Area Court.

House auctioned

STRUTHERS

An online auction for a house sold on behalf of Mill Creek MetroParks closed Wednesday, with the highest bid coming in at $310,750, according to Byce Auction’s website.

The house at 5700 Clingan Road was donated to the MetroParks by Bruce and Nancy Beeghly in 2012. The MetroParks auctioned the house to benefit its Ford Nature Center renovation project. The four-bedroom, five-bath home sits on 5.9 acres.

Driver of vehicle in crash has died

SOUTHINGTON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the head-on Aug. 14 collision on state Route 305 in Fowler Township died Monday.

The driver was Michael J. Chizmar, 49, of Cortland, who died at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, according to the patrol and his obituary.

Chizmar, a husband and father of five, was a 1987 graduate of Liberty High School and was owner-operator of K & M Contracting of Vienna.

His vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 10-passenger transport bus, the highway patrol said. He was among nine people taken to the hospital in the crash, including two employees and five passengers the Siffrin Transportation bus. A third vehicle also hit the back of the bus.

Car stolen

GIRARD

A man stole a car after threatening a business owner at gunpoint on South State Street about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

The victim told police a white man with a beard walked into Car Town Motors and asked about test driving vehicles.

The report said the man wanted to test drive a red 2007 Pontiac G6. The victim and the suspect went for a test drive, then went back to the store to discuss purchasing the car.

When the victim went to the back room, the suspect pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded the vehicle keys, cash and the victim’s cellphone, the report said. The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and jeans and carried a duffel bag, the report said.

More Digest on A5