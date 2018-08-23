Disney offers tuition to hourly workers
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.
The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree, finish a high school diploma or learn a new skill, the entertainment giant said Wednesday.
As many as 80,000 hourly workers in the United States could be eligible for the program, which pays upfront tuition for employees taking online classes starting this fall.
Disney initially will invest $50 million into the “Disney Aspire” program and up to $25 million a year after that, the company said.
“We can’t wait to see what paths our cast members take with Disney Aspire,” the company said in a blog post.
Disney joins other large corporations that have begun paying tuition for workers in a job market with historically low unemployment. In May, Walmart said it will offer workers the chance to get a college degree at three universities with online programs.
Starbucks partnered with Arizona State University to offer tuition coverage for U.S. workers earning a bachelor’s degree.
Disney is rolling out its program in phases, with the first limited to online classes. In-classroom courses could be added if there’s demand for them, a spokeswoman said.
Disney’s program is being administered by Guild Education, the same Denver-based firm operating Walmart’s program.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 5, 2017 midnight
Universal Orlando ticket prices increase
- September 26, 2017 midnight
Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020
- November 11, 2016 midnight
Disney embraces the stream as ratings sag
- January 17, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Rescue Mission manager, Disney fan raises funds through WDW marathon,
- October 23, 2016 midnight
Rescue Mission manager will run marathon to raise money Going the distance for charity
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.