Dad charged in death of baby in hot car pleads not guilty
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man whose 6-month-old daughter died after she was found unresponsive in a hot car last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering.
Christopher Stewart pleaded not guilty to the charge today in a Medina County court. The 22-year-old Lodi man was indicted this week.
Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive July 14 in a car in Ray Mellert Park. They said the baby was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A police release said the preliminary cause of death is heat-related. A police report says the child was left in the car for about two hours.
