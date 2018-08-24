Boardman man charged with violence against grandson

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a grandfather on charges of domestic violence after they were called to Argyle Avenue where a neighbor accused the man of abusing his grandson in the front yard.

A witness, who was inside the house during the incident, told police that the child, whose age was not listed in a police report, was riding a motorized bike without a helmet or shoes. When the grandfather, Ricky Raymond, 55, of Boardman, saw his grandson riding the bike without permission or proper safety equipment, he disciplined him.

The witness did not see Raymond discipline the victim, but she saw the victim enter the house crying, she said.

The victim confirmed the witness’s account.

