Argument, drinking bleach send man to hospital

BOARDMAN — Township police responded to reports of a fight on Hillman Way.

The victim told police that Adam Maloney, 24, of Boardman, began sending her threatening text messages in the early hours of Wednesday. He called the victim via FaceTime and drank from a bottle of bleach, according to the police report.

The victim, her sister and child went to the apartment she shared with Maloney, where an argument ensued. She told police Maloney punched the TV, shoved her and threatened to kill her. He then drove away.

The victim’s sister confirmed these events in a statement to police.

Police arrested Maloney on charges of domestic violence and criminal trespass, and he was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.