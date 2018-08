Agenda Friday

Newton Township trustees, 10 a.m., to discuss repair work on South Center Street, Trumbull County Engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road NW, Warren.

Horizon Science Academy governing board, 6 p.m., 3403 Southern Blvd., Youngstown.

