YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced $545,114 in federal grant awards to the Youngstown, Bazetta, and Howland fire departments.

The Youngstown Fire Department received $386,364 for vehicle acquisition, the Bazetta Fire Department received $103,894 for operations and safety, and the Howland Fire Department received $54,856 for operations and safety.

The money comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

“There are few things more important than supporting services that help protect the lives of our families and friends, and the first responders who make that possible,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said. “Our firefighters are critical to our community as they put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety. As a result, I always offer my support for AFG grants. The funding from these grants will help provide the necessary resources to equip and train our firefighters so they can meet the needs of their departments and our community.”