Workshop planned

YOUNGSTOWN

The Economic Action Group will host a workshop and walkabout of the park adjacent to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.

Those attending are asked to meet behind the Youngstown Municipal Courthouse (former city hall annex) on Front Street.

Attendees will be taken around the site with Kent State Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative officials, who will solicit feedback to be used for the direction of the park.

If there is inclement weather, the meeting will take place under the Market Street Bridge.

Shooter sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN

Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, received a 15-year-sentence for shooting another man outside the Austintown Walmart last year.

In July, a jury found Craig guilty of felonious assault and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, Craig shot a man who was sitting in his car outside the Mahoning Avenue store. The victim survived the shooting.

Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Craig is expected to be sentenced in October on a federal firearms charge after he was convicted earlier this year by a jury in federal court.

Facing gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN

City police jailed a Youngstown man Monday evening after finding a handgun in his vehicle which he was not permitted to carry.

Andraous Cheirs, 20, of Eddie Street, reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Belle Vista and Mahoning avenues on the West Side just after 6 p.m., according to a police report. The officer who stopped Cheirs confiscated a bag of suspected marijuana seen in his jacket as well as a digital scale.

Cheirs also admitted having a handgun concealed under the car’s center console, which also was seized. Police cited Cheirs for the traffic violation and marijuana possession. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Special meeting

LOWELLVILLE

Lowellville school board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. today in the library, 52 Rocket Place, to discuss employment in the district.

