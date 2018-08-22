Woman arrested following argument involving pistol

YOUNGSTOWN

A Tyrell Avenue woman was arrested Tuesday after reports said she fired a shot at a woman she was arguing with in front of their apartment complex.

Victoria Armstrong, 19, is the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday to Tyrell Avenue, where a woman told them she was arguing with Armstrong when Armstrong got a pistol from her boyfriend’s car, fired a shot in the air the fired a shot at the victim.

The victim was not hit. Armstrong and her boyfriend left but were found by police in the 100 block of West Evergreen Avenue, where Armstrong was arrested. At the apartment complex, police recovered two spent shell casings.