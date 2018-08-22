Trial starts in drug-trafficking case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony began Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Boardman man facing drug charges stemming from a July 2016 search warrant served at his home.

Corey Floyd, 39, of Hopkins Road is on trial before Judge John M. Durkin on a felony charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in drugs and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Testimony began Tuesday afternoon after jurors were selected Monday and Tuesday morning.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant July 28, 2016, at Floyd’s home and found a scale, 13 grams of heroin, 13 grams of fentanyl, a 9mm handgun and ammunition for a .380-caliber handgun and a single live round for a .357-Magnum revolver.

In 2005, Floyd was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison after being charged in federal court with drug charges.

In 2015, he was sentenced to probation in common pleas court after he pleaded guilty to drug charges. He spent a year in the county jail while awaiting a hearing on a probation violation in his case.

A member of the task force testified Tuesday that during a search of the home a 9mm handgun was found, as well as magazine loaded with .380-caliber ammunition in Floyd’s bedroom. The .357-Magnum round was found in another part of the home. Several task force members are expected to testify in the case.

Trial resumes today with the Youngstown police officer who led the investigation taking the stand as the prosecution’s final witness.