Texas governor grants $1.5M more to Santa Fe after shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced additional funding for the Houston-area community where a teenage gunman in May fatally shot eight students and two substitute teachers.
Abbott said in a statement today $1.5 million will be given to Santa Fe for a "resiliency center" that will serve as a "focal point for the city's mental health response." Another $300,000 is earmarked for the school district to provide counseling services to students and others.
The criminal justice division of the governor's office to this point has awarded nearly $6 million to Santa Fe, surrounding communities and state agencies involved in crisis response and related work.
Other money set aside in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe High School includes $1.5 million for increased security.
