Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have arrested a man in the shooting death early Tuesday of an 18-year-old man on Oak Street Extension.

Myckle Hughes, 21, is charged in the shooting death of Sean Bell, 18, who was found about 5:10 a.m. dead from a gunshot wound inside a car in the 2300 block of Oak Street Extension.

Hughes is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Bell’s death is Youngstown’s 12 homicide of the year. In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides.