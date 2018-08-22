Man found in car is homicide victim

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have arrested a Campbell man in connection with the shooting death of a man found in a car on the side of the road about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Oak Street.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder is Myckle Hughes, 21, of Sixth Street. Police arrested Hughes without incident late Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Campbell, police said.

Hughes likely will be arraigned today in Youngstown Municipal Court. Additional charges may be filed against the suspect after consultation with the prosecutor’s office, police said.

Initially, officers responded to what they thought was an accident because someone saw the car and called police, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Once patrol officers arrived, however, they found the man was shot to death and detectives were called.

Blackburn said police have an idea of how long they think the car had been there before it was discovered but he did not want to say what that time may have been.

Detectives and crime-scene personnel had to contend with a heavy rain as they worked the crime scene on the city’s East Side.

Blackburn deferred to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office to release the victim’s name. The coroner’s office did not return a message seeking identification of the person late Tuesday.

According to Youngstown City School officials, however, the victim was a graduate of Chaney High School and a student at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

The death is Youngstown’s 12th homicide of the year. In 2017, the city had 28 homicides. At this time last year, Youngstown also had 12 homicides.

The last homicide was Aug. 6, when Nautica Davis, 18, of Farrell, Pa., was stabbed at a North Side home while fighting with another woman and died later from her injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. An investigation in that case is ongoing.