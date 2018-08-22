Struthers home brings $310,750 for MetroParks

STRUTHERS

An online auction for a house sold on behalf of Mill Creek MetroParks closed Wednesday, with the highest bid coming in at $310,750, according to Byce Auction’s website.

The house at 5700 Clingan Road was donated to the MetroParks by Bruce and Nancy Beeghly in 2012. The MetroParks auctioned the house to benefit its Ford Nature Center renovation project.

The four-bedroom, five-bath home sits on 5.9 acres.