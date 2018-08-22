Skateboard park, ice rink among residents' proposals for amphitheater, park

YOUNGSTOWN

A skateboard park was one of many suggestions put forward for inclusion in the downtown amphitheater and riverfront park during a community survey Wednesday that was billed “Amphitheater Park Community Workshop & Walkabout.”

The event, conducted by the Economic Action Group and Kent State University’s Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative at the site of the future amphitheater and riverfront park, was attended by an estimated 75 area residents.

“It’s my dream,” said Michael Manning of Lowellville of a dedicated skateboard area in the park, who attended the event with friends, Matthew Kotch of Lowellville and Dakota Jackson of Youngstown, who also are hopeful that a skateboard park will be included.

Some said they want more green space and more trails and pathways and shade and open area and others, sculpture.

“We live in Ohio where there are four seasons,” one of the leaders of the survey said, leading to one of the attendees to suggest that the skateboard area could be converted to an ice rink in the winter.

Keland Logan of Youngstown said he would like to see significant space dedicated to fishing, a dock and boat launch along the Mahoning River.

The river serves as the southern border of the 12-acre park stretching from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of Hazel Street at the former Wean United site.

