Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Gene Smith suspended for three games
Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will be suspended without for the first three games of the 2018 season.
The decision came after an 11-hour board of trustees meeting on Wednesday. OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith is also suspended for the same amount of time.
Wednesday's meeting was the conclusion of a school investigation into Meyer's knowledge of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.
