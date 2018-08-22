Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Gene Smith suspended for three games


By Vindy Staff
Published August 22, 2018 at 9:08 p.m.
Updated August 22, 2018 at 9:08 p.m.

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer will be suspended without for the first three games of the 2018 season.

The decision came after an 11-hour board of trustees meeting on Wednesday. OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith is also suspended for the same amount of time.

Wednesday's meeting was the conclusion of a school investigation into Meyer's knowledge of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

