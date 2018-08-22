Ohio State board meeting on Meyer at 5+ hours

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University board of trustees has been in executive session, meeting behind closed doors, for more than five hours today.

They are meeting with university President Michael V. Drake to consider whether Buckeyes football coach Urban Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. And if so, how?

Meyer arrived at the building where the meeting is being held about an hour after it started and is still in the building.

Some trustees emerged from the meeting room to take a break. Trustee and former Ohio State basketball star Clark Kellogg told gathered reporters progress was being made and Meyer was not in the room where trustees were discussing the investigation.

An Ohio State spokesman told reporters there was no guarantee a resolution would be announced right after the meeting.