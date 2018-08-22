Ohio reports its 1st horse West Nile virus cases this year
COLUMBUS (AP) — The state has reported Ohio’s first West Nile virus cases in horses this year.
Ohio’s Department of Health said Tuesday two horses in Northeast Ohio tested positive for the virus that is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. Agriculture officials say the spread of the virus in horses can be prevented with proper vaccination. They say the horses confirmed with the virus had not been vaccinated.
Officials are urging horse owners to ensure their animal’s vaccine and boosters are up to date. Signs of the virus include flu-like symptoms, where the horse seems mildly anorexic and depressed.
Last month, Ohio reported its first human West Nile virus case for the year. Health officials said a 71-year-old Lake County man confirmed with the virus had to be hospitalized.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2017 midnight
Ohio reports its 1st human case of West Nile for 2017
- September 16, 2016 2:15 p.m.
West Nile Virus confirmed in Ohio horse
- July 25, 2018 12:06 a.m.
West Nile virus found in Youngstown mosquito
- September 24, 2016 12:03 a.m.
OSU extension specialist: More emphasis needed on West Nile Virus
- August 3, 2018 2:15 p.m.
Pa. health officials warn about West Nile as suspected infection tested
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.