oddly enough

Ex-student sues district over reaction to phrase

ELK POINT, S.D.

A high-school graduate is suing a South Dakota school district and two officials, accusing them of sexual discrimination over an article she wrote for a school newspaper in which she said she likes “Netflix n’ Chill.”

Addison Ludwig says she was unfairly singled out last September after the article appeared in Elk Point-Jefferson High School’s publication.

The lawsuit says Principal Travis Aslesen told her in a closed-door meeting that the phrase refers to casual sex. Ludwig says she thought it meant to watch movies.

The lawsuit alleges the confrontation violated district policy, because a staff member of the same gender must be present when discussing sex and gender.

Court documents say Aslesen removed Ludwig from honors study hall and her role as the newspaper’s editor. Aslesen hasn’t commented.

Participants in travel race drive Prague subway train

PRAGUE

Two participants in a travel competition were allowed by a driver to drive a subway train carrying passengers in the Czech capital, an incident the Prague Transport Authority called “unacceptable.”

As part of the LowCost Race that takes two-member teams with a limited budget across Europe, the two faced a challenge to “drive something unusual” as the race started Aug. 3.

A video they took that was posted on the organizer’s website shows one of them driving the train while the driver they called Martin was giving her instructions what to do.

Prague Transport Authority spokeswoman Aneta Rehkova says it was a failure of the driver and a serious breach of working rules. The driver is facing an unspecified punishment.

Archie statue honors artist

MEREDITH, N.H.

A life-size bronze statue of a red-haired, freckle-faced Archie is now greeting visitors at a New Hampshire town in honor of a local man who drew the comic book character and his group of wholesome teenage friends.

Bob Montana illustrated Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead from 1942 until his death in 1975 at age 54. He lived for 35 years in Meredith, a town of about 6,000 residents in the heart of the state’s Lakes Region.

The statue of Archie sitting on a park bench was commemorated Thursday in Meredith’s Community Park to coincide with the town’s 250th anniversary.

Montana brought the Archie Andrews character to life in 1942 when he drew the first “Archie” comic strip while renting a cottage on Lake Waukewan.

