New furniture store to open in former Goldsteins in Boardman

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A new furniture store will open in the former Goldsteins store on U.S. Route 224.

Levin Furniture announced it is putting the finishing touches on renovations there and will soon unveil its 55,000-square-foot store. The store has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 31 and will host free grand opening events Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, according to a news release.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome Youngstown families to Levin Furniture’s beautiful new showroom,” said Chris Pelcher, Levin Furniture executive vice president and general manager. “We look forward to becoming immersed and involved in the Boardman community.”

The grand-opening events will feature refreshments, music, door prizes, and tours of the showroom.

The store will employ 26 people, some of whom Levin said used to work at Goldsteins.

Levin also announced it plans to open stores in Niles and Hermitage, Pa., later this year.

Levin, owned by Warren, Mich.-based Art Van Furniture LLC, operates 40 furniture and mattress showrooms in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.