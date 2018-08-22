Man jailed after woman's nose is broken
BOARDMAN
Township police responded to a call on Ferncliff Avenue regarding a fight early Wednesday.
The victim told police that when she picked up her children from the residence of her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Tomlin, they started arguing. according to police reports.
According to the victim, Tomlin flicked a lit cigarette toward the victim’s right ear and punched her in the nose.
Witnesses told police they saw Tomlin and the victim pushing each other but did not see him punch the victim.
She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus for treatment. Medical staff later informed police that the victim’s nose was broken.
Tomlin was arrested for assault and is in the Mahoning County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
