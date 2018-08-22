Male mentors welcome students back to East High School


August 22, 2018 at 9:12a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

About 10 male mentors including Mayor Jamael Tito Brown are welcoming students to school at East High School this morning.

“Education is key and we want to make sure they start the year out right,” Brown said.

