Jurors back in murder case
YOUNGSTOWN
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Lou D’Apolito in the aggravated murder trial of James Jarrell, 36, who is accused of the July 2015 stabbing death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, 55, in the kitchen of her Wellington Avenue home on the West Side.
Jurors were to be selected Tuesday, however, the pool was too small but a new pool of jurors was called in today.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 9, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Man ruled competent to stand trial in ’15 murder
- December 1, 2016 midnight
First step in jury selection begins in Seman case
- October 19, 2017 1:56 p.m.
Attorneys in Hamad case begin whittling juror pool down to 12
- November 6, 2017 9:39 a.m.
Competency evaluation set for aggravated murder suspect
- September 16, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Prospective jurors' behavior has tainted jury pool, Seman lawyers tell judge
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.