Jurors back in murder case


August 22, 2018 at 12:03p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Lou D’Apolito in the aggravated murder trial of James Jarrell, 36, who is accused of the July 2015 stabbing death of his stepmother, Tina Jarrell, 55, in the kitchen of her Wellington Avenue home on the West Side.

Jurors were to be selected Tuesday, however, the pool was too small but a new pool of jurors was called in today.

