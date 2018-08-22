Job fairs planned at Northside

YOUNGSTOWN

After the announcement that Northside Regional Medical Center intends to close by Sept. 20, the hospital has shared details of two employee job fairs set to take place Thursday and Sept. 6.

Both job fairs will take place at Northside Regional Medical Center’s Medical Office Building A, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Each job fair will feature hiring representatives from more than two dozen employers, including from Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Joseph Health Center and The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods. There are more than 200 job openings between Trumbull Regional, Sharon Regional, Hillside Rehabilitation alone, as well as openings at Steward area medical practices.

Northside also announced that two resume-writing workshops for its employees will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital boardroom today and Sept. 5. RSVP for resume support is required.

Sheely’s owners are retiring

NORTH LIMA

The owners of Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance plan to step down and hand the business over to the next generation of owners, the furniture store announced Tuesday.

Sheely’s was founded in 1952 by Dale Sheely Sr. Dale Jr. and Sherry Sheely now plan to leave the business. The new owners are Jessica Smith, a granddaughter of Dale Sr., and longtime employees Jeff Curry, general manager, and Lance Romeo, buyer.

A company statement said the current and new owners will “move forward together with a fresh vision for how to carry the successes of the past leadership forward.” The store is at 11450 South Ave.

Facebook takes down accounts

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Facebook has identified and banned more accounts engaged in misleading political behavior ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.

The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” that included the sharing of political material.

Facebook has significantly stepped up policing of its platform since last year, when it acknowledged that Russian agents successfully ran political influence operations on Facebook aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election.

The social network said it had not concluded its review of the material and declined to say how or why the state-backed actors were behaving the way they did. But it said it has informed the U.S. and U.K. governments as well as informed the U.S. Treasury and State departments because of ongoing sanctions against Iran.

Staff/wire reports